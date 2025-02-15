Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks is being treated for stomach cancer. The two-time All-Star closer and World Series champion shared his condition from a Portugal hospital bed in an interview with MLB.com on Saturday. The White Sox later sent their best wishes via social media. The 43-year-old Jenks says he’s planning to recover well enough to return for a second season as manager of the minor league Windy City Thunderbolts in Crestwood, Illinois. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series and was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.