Former White Sox All-Star, World Series champion Bobby Jenks undergoing stomach cancer treatment

Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks is being treated for stomach cancer. The two-time All-Star closer and World Series champion shared his condition from a Portugal hospital bed in an interview with MLB.com on Saturday. The White Sox later sent their best wishes via social media. The 43-year-old Jenks says he’s planning to recover well enough to return for a second season as manager of the minor league Windy City Thunderbolts in Crestwood, Illinois. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series and was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons.

