Former UFC fighters file lawsuits, alleging the MMA promotion restricts their earning potential

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two former UFC fighters have filed antitrust lawsuits against the mixed-martial arts behemoth, alleging it operates as a monopoly that restricts their ability to maximize earnings.

Phil Davis and Mikhail Cirkunovs, who fought under the name Misha Cirkunov, filed their lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Nevada against the Las Vegas-based UFC. Cirkunovs’ complaint was filed on May 23, and Davis’ was filed six days later.

Philadelphia-based Berger Montague, which is represented locally by Las Vegas’ Claggett and Sykes, is the law firm for both fighters. A message left with the Las Vegas firm on Monday was not immediately returned.

Cirkunovs is seeking $75,000 in damages. Davis didn’t specify how much money he is suing for.

The UFC reached a $375 million settlement in September in a class-action antitrust lawsuit brought by Cung Le, who filed his claim in 2014.

The UFC has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson, who filed his lawsuit in 2021. Both recent complaints made references to the Johnson case, with the Cirkunovs’ suit saying they were similar.

“In previous hearings, Plaintiffs’ own counsel expressed strong concerns to the Court about the weaknesses of the Johnson claims,” the UFC said in a statement. “This new complaint (Cirkunovs) confirms that the plaintiffs in the Johnson case lack the standing to represent the proposed class.

“In addition, it confirms that the majority of fighters signed class-action waivers and agreed to arbitrate their claims instead of resorting to court procedures. We are confident that the facts and the law are on our side in opposing approval of both of these proposed classes.”

Davis fought in the UFC from 2010-15 before signing with Bellator MMA, which became the Professional Fighters League this year. He argues that the UFC’s presence prevents fighters who aren’t even in the organization from receiving competitive wages.

Cirkunovs was in the UFC from 2015-22.

