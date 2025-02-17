Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal breaks collarbone at race in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal has broken his collarbone in a crash during a race in Spain, his team says. The 28-year-old Colombian cyclist was hospitalized after the incident at the Jaén Paraíso Interior Classic, held in Andalusia. British team INEOS Grenadiers says Bernal was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone and “will remain under the expert care of our medical team.” Earlier this month, Bernal won his first race since a career-threatening accident in training in 2022. The victory came in the national time trial championship in his native Colombia.

