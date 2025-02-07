Former Tour champ Bernal wins first race since horrific crash

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has won his first race since being injured in a horrific training accident in 2022. The 28-year-old Bernal won the time trial championship of his native Colombia on Thursday. Bernal became the star of cycling in 2019 when he won the Tour at age 22. He added the Giro d’Italia crown in 2021. But months later he was severely injured when he crashed into a parked bus while training in Bogota. He rides for INEOS-Grenadiers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.