Former South Dakota St. player and assistant Dan Jackson hired as Jackrabbits’ head football coach

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota State player and assistant Dan Jackson has been hired as the Jackrabbits’ new head coach. Jackson takes over for Jimmy Rogers, who left for Washington State after leading the Jackrabbits to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. Jackson was Idaho coach Jason Eck’s defensive coordinator this season and had been set to move to New Mexico for the same position under Eck before the SDSU job opened. Jackson played for the Jackrabbits from 2003-05 and became a graduate assistant at SDSU in 2012. He held assistant positions at SDSU, Northern Illinois and Vanderbilt.

