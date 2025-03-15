Former Sonic and Seattle fixture Slick Watts passes away at 73

SEATTLE (AP) — Slick Watts, a fan favorite for the SuperSonics and later a beloved teacher and coach in the Pacific Northwest, has died. He was 73. Watts’ son Donald, who played for Washington, announced his father’s death on social media. Watts had been in poor health following a stroke in 2021. Watts was signed by Bill Russell to play for the Sonics in 1973 as an undrafted rookie. He was with Seattle for less that five years, but became a fixture known for his broad smile, bald head and colored headbands.

