Former Royals goalkeeper accuses NWSL club of `emotional and psychological abuse’

Former Utah goalkeeper Carly Nelson went to social media to allege “emotional and psychological abuse” during her season with the Royals. Nelson was acquired ahead of the 2024 season and played one game with Royals. The National Women’s Soccer League team did not renew her contract following the season and she is currently a free agent. In a lengthy post on Instagram Friday, Nelson wrote “I can no longer stay silent about the emotional and psychological abuse I endured there.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.