Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa takes over as ‘B’ team coach

MADRID (AP) — Former defender Álvaro Arbeloa is replacing Raúl González as coach of Real Madrid’s “B” team, the club said Wednesday.

Madrid announced that Arbeloa was taking over, one day after former star Raúl said he was leaving after seven years coaching in the youth academy.

“Arbeloa is a legend at Real Madrid and in Spanish football, and one of our club’s most iconic homegrown players,” Madrid said. “Arbeloa has always been an exemplary representative of our club’s values and has passed these on during his time as coach of our youth teams.”

Arbeloa had been coaching Madrid’s youth squads since 2020. With the under-19s he won the treble in 2022-23 — the Champions League, Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

The former right back came through Madrid’s youth squads and played 238 matches with the first team between 2009 and 2016. In his seven seasons, Arbeloa helped Madrid win two Champions Leagues, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, one Spanish Super Cup, one Spanish league and two Copas del Rey.

He made 56 appearances for Spain, helping it win the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Arbeloa joined Madrid’s first team from Liverpool, where he played 98 matches in three seasons.

