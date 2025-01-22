Former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas joins Newell’s Old Boys on free transfer

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined the Argentinian club Newell’s Old Boys on a free transfer. The 38-year-old Costa Rican recently retired from international soccer. Navas won three Champions League titles with Real but has not played since the end of his stint in Paris last May. He says on his social media accounts, “Thank God we are returning to the pitch. I feel ready, willing and very happy to take this new challenge.” Newell’s called Navas “an international legend” on social media. He has played in the last three World Cups for his country.

