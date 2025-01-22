Former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels returning to Patriots as offensive coordinator, AP source says

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has agreed to become the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract was being finalized. This is a homecoming for the 48-year-old McDaniels. He will be entering his third stint with the Patriots, and becomes the first significant hire under new coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots also interviewed Vikings assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Chicago Bears interim coach Thomas Brown and Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady. McDaniels was one of the longest-tenured assistants under former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, working for him a combined 15 years.

