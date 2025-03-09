Former pitcher Schallock, who once replaced Mickey Mantle on the Yankees’ roster, has died

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Art Schallock, a left-handed pitcher who in 1951 replaced future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on the Yankees’ roster and had been the oldest living former major leaguer, has died. He was 100, having celebrated with a big birthday party when he became a centenarian last spring. His assisted living home announced Saturday that Schallock died Thursday, also providing confirmation from the family.

