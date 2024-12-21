Former Oregon football signee Dallas Wilson visits Florida and gets full-court recruiting press

GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Former Oregon signee Dallas Wilson, a five-star receiver from Tampa, is getting the full-court press from Florida. A day after Wilson watched the Gators beat Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, he made an official visit to Gainesville and was given a front-row seat to Florida’s basketball game against North Florida. Wilson was decked out in royal blue — shorts, beanie and Jordan-brand basketball shoes — as he watched the Gators remain undefeated in convincing fashion, 99-45.

