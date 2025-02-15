Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is named Broyles Award winner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has been named the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach. Golden helped Notre Dame reach the national championship game last month before he was hired as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. The Fighting Irish ranked second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense and ninth in total defense. The other four finalists were Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

