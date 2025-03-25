Former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak released by Angels after winning in salary arbitration

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Outfielder Mickey Moniak was released by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after beating the team in salary arbitration and will receive $483,781 in termination pay rather than his $2 million salary.

Under the collective bargaining agreement that started in 2022, salaries of arbitration-eligible players that are agreed to are guaranteed but salaries determined by arbitration panels are not. Players with nonguaranteed contracts who are released during the 15 days prior to opening day receive 45 days termination pay.

Last year, New York Mets pitcher Phil Bickford and San Francisco third baseman J.D. Davis were released during spring training after winning in arbitration.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last season for the Angels, who acquired the former No. 1 overall pick from Philadelphia in August 2022 in a trade for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. In 2 1/2 seasons with Los Angeles, Moniak batted .242 with 100 RBIs and a .709 OPS.

He was awarded the $2 million salary on Jan. 31 instead of the team’s $1.5 million offer.

Moniak was expected to share the Angels’ starting job in center field this season with Jo Adell, making his release a surprising development two days before the start of the regular season.

Moniak’s release appeared to open a roster spot for Matthew Lugo, the 23-year-old outfielder acquired from Boston at last year’s trade deadline in a deal for reliever Luis García. Lugo has never played in the majors.

Los Angeles also will have an open spot on its 40-man roster that could be used for infielder Tim Anderson, the two-time All-Star and former AL batting champion.

The Angels open the season Thursday on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles has the majors’ longest active streaks of nine straight losing seasons and 10 straight non-playoff seasons.

