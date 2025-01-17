Former NFL head coach Del Rio is hired by Paris Musketeers

PARIS (AP) — American Football team the Paris Musketeers have hired former NFL coach Jack Del Rio as their new head coach. The Musketeers play in the European League and home games are at the 19,500-capacity Stade Jean Bouin opposite soccer club Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium. The Musketeers posted on X saying “we are proud to announce to you that the NFL legend Jack Del Rio is the new HC.” The 61-year-old American formerly coached the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders with a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL coaching career. He also played linebacker in the NFL for a decade.

