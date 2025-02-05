Former NFL coach Ron Rivera plans to head back to college to work at alma mater Cal

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera is looking to head back to college to work at his alma mater. Rivera said on social media that he was following the lead of Bill Belichick and will take a job in some capacity at California. Rivera and the school revealed no details about what role he would take at Cal. Coach Justin Wilcox is entering his ninth season in charge of the Golden Bears and has a 42-50 career record. Chancellor Rich Lyons called Rivera an “icon” and says he he is thrilled to be in talks to bring him back to Cal.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.