Former NBA player Daniel Theis joins Monaco to play in the EuroLeague

MONACO (AP) — Center Daniel Theis, a former NBA player from Germany who won the World Cup with his country, has joined Monaco. Theis is an eight-year NBA veteran. Theis was traded earlier this month by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which subsequently waived him. Before the NBA, Theis played in the German league. With Monaco, he will return to the EuroLeague. Theis won the World Cup in 2023 after the Germans defeated the United States and Serbia on the way to victory.

