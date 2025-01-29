Former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas pours in 40 points in his return to the NBA G League

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Isaiah Thomas showed he is still a potent scorer, pouring in 40 points in his return to the NBA G League. The two-time NBA All-Star was activated by the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday and shot 13 for 28 from the field in their 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns. Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard, is still hoping for a return to the NBA after playing six games for the Phoenix Suns late in the 2023-24 season. He earned that opportunity after averaging 32.5 points in four games for the Stars. Thomas played in 556 games during his 12 NBA seasons and in 2016-17 finished fifth in the voting for the NBA’s MVP award.

