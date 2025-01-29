Former Montpellier striker Andy Delort returns to help Ligue 1 club in its relegation fight

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Striker Andy Delort is returning to Montpellier to help the French league club in its fight against relegation. Delort played for Montpellier from 2018 to 2021. The club said he is returning on a loan deal from Moloudia d’Alger with a buyout option. Delort arrives as a replacement for Akor Adams, who left for Sevilla in the Spanish league. Delort played 106 matches across all competitions over his three seasons with Montpellier, scoring 47 goals and delivering 21 assists.

