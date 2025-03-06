Former MLB outfielder Tyler Naquin attempting comeback as pitcher with Guardians

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Naquin agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians, who intend for him to switch positions from the outfield to the pitcher’s mound. The Guardians said Naquin had reported to spring training camp and will be working out as a right-handed pitcher. Naquin, who turns 34 on April 24, played in the major leagues from 2016-23 and was in the outfield for every one of his 511 regular-season games with Cleveland, Cincinnati, the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox. He has a career batting average of .263 with a .316 on-base percentage, 61 homers and 237 RBIs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.