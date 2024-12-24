Former Man City player Benjani Mwaruwari challenges ruling in bid to lead Zimbabwe soccer federation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Former Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari has challenged a ruling to block him from potentially becoming the new head of Zimbabwe’s soccer federation. Benjani, who also played for Portsmouth, Sunderland and Blackburn in the Premier League, last week filed his nomination to become the next president of the Zimbabwe Football Association. But an ethics committee of the association on Monday didn’t include the 46-year-old among those eligible to contest the January elections, without immediately giving a reason.

