Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy is being investigated in connection with a fatal auto wreck

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police in connection with a vehicle accident in December that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish.

Lacy, who graduated from LSU in December and has declared for the NFL draft, allegedly was driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy’s Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, say the 24-year-old Lacy fled the scene of the accident without his involvement or calling for aid. State Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the former Tigers star for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in the head-on crash with another vehicle, died after being transported to a hospital, the state police report said.

State police say they are speaking with Lacy’s legal representation regarding when Lacy might turn himself in. The name of Lacy’s attorney was not provided.

Lacy, a Thibodaux native, was second for LSU in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866 during the 2024 season and led the team in touchdowns receiving with nine in 12 games.

Lacy declared for the NFL Draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU’s victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said the university has “no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process.”

