Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy dead at age 24, university confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, who was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in December, has died at age 24, a university athletics spokesman said Sunday.

While the LSU Athletic Department confirmed Lacy’s death, it did not confirm the cause. WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, citing an unnamed family member, reported that Lacy, who is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the Houston area.

Houston police referred media inquiries to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office, which did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Sunday.

Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month’s NFL draft. But his draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in an accident in that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

Lacy allegedly was driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy’s Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the accident without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.

He declared for the NFL draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU’s victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

