Former LIV Golf player Chacarra wins Indian Open for his 1st European tour title

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra overcame a slow start to win the Indian Open for his first European tour title on Sunday.

Chacarra shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 4 under and clinch the victory in his ninth tournament on the European tour. The Spaniard ended up two shots ahead of Japanese Keita Nakajima, who shot an even-par 72 in the final round.

Chacharra, who was playing on a tournament invitation, won in his fifth LIV start but was left off the Fireballs roster for the 2025 season by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia.

“I’m very grateful for that opportunity,” he said, thanking organizers for the invitation. “You guys probably changed my life from today so thanks for that.”

The 25-year-old Chacarra came into the final round at the DLF Golf and Country Club with a one-shot lead but started with a double bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the third to go back to level-par for the week. He bounced back with five birdies in nine holes to retake the lead, which he kept despite a bogey on the 17th.

“It was a tough day, we knew it was going to be a long day with a lot of pressure and obviously not having the start I really wanted to,” he said. “I know when I play my best I’m one of the best players in the world, I’ve already proved that a million times.”

