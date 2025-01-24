Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon returning to Georgia Tech as senior offensive assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is returning to Georgia Tech as a senior offensive assistant on coach Brian Key’s staff. Bohannon posted a record of 72-38 at Kennesaw State before his exit on Nov. 11 when the Owls were 1-8. The school said Bohannon resigned but Bohannon said he was fired. Bohannon’s 10-year run at Kennesaw State included three Big South Conference championships and four FCS playoff appearances. Bohannon was an assistant coach for 16 seasons under coach Paul Johnson, including five seasons as quarterbacks and running backs coach at Georgia Tech.

