Former infielder Rich Dauer, who won titles with Orioles as player and Astros as coach, dies at 72

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press

Former major league infielder Rich Dauer has died at 72. He played a decade in the major leagues and won a World Series as a player with Baltimore and as a coach with Houston. The Orioles announced Dauer’s death Monday. They did not announce a cause of death. Dauer was a first base coach for the Astros when they won the World Series in 2017. Shortly after that, he had emergency surgery on a blood clot in his brain. MLB.com reported in 2023 that he had recently had a significant stroke. Dauer played for the Orioles from 1976-85. The team won the World Series in 1983.

