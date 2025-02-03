Former infielder Rich Dauer, who won titles with Orioles as player and Astros as coach, dies at 72

Former major league infielder Rich Dauer has died at 72. He played a decade in the major leagues and won a World Series as a player with Baltimore and as a coach with Houston. The Orioles announced Dauer’s death Monday. They did not announce a cause of death. Dauer was a first base coach for the Astros when they won the World Series in 2017. Shortly after that, he had emergency surgery on a blood clot in his brain. MLB.com reported in 2023 that he had recently had a significant stroke. Dauer played for the Orioles from 1976-85. The team won the World Series in 1983.

