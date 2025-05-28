Former Germany striker Sandro Wagner gets his first Bundesliga coaching job at Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — The former Germany and Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner landed his first top-tier coaching job Wednesday as he took over at Augsburg.

Wagner has been working as assistant to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and will take charge of an Augsburg team which finished 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga this season.

Augsburg said the 37-year-old Wagner had signed a three-year contract. His only previous job as a head coach was with Unterhaching in the fourth division, where he achieved promotion but left in 2023 to join the national under-20 team.

The German soccer federation previously said Wagner would remain an assistant on the national team until after next month’s Nations League final four. Augsburg’s statement Wednesday didn’t clarify when he would start work.

Wagner’s appointment comes five days after Augsburg’s management fired coach Jess Thorup and sporting director Marinko Jurendić, arguing that the team needed a change of leadership to continue its development.

Augsburg was in contention to qualify for European competition for much of the season but its form dipped and it ended the Bundesliga campaign with four straight losses.

Leipzig, Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and promoted Cologne are also looking for new coaches ahead of next season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.