Former Germany great Oliver Kahn begins discussions to buy debt-ridden Bordeaux

PARIS (AP) — Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has started discussions to buy debt-ridden Bordeaux. The French club’s vice-president Arnaud De Carli tells The Associated Press that Kahn is now in direct contact with Bordeaux president Gérard López, after an initial approach was made via former Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud. De Carli says “I can confirm that we were approached by Eyraud on behalf on Oliver Kahn” and that the first contact was made about three weeks ago. Kahn confirmed to German newspaper Bild that negotiations had started but were at an early stage. Bordeaux is a six-time French champion but is languishing in the fourth tier of French soccer with debts of 118 million euros ($128 million).

