Former Georgetown and New Zealand Breakers basketballer Kevin Braswell dies at 46

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Kevin Braswell, a Baltimore-born basketballer who played for the Georgetown Hoyas before enjoying a well-traveled professional career that included a successful stint in New Zealand, has died. He was 46. Braswell’s death was announced by the Utsunomiya Brex, a team he coached in Japan’s domestic league. No cause of death was specified but Braswell had been hospitalized after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.

