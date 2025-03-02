Former FIFA officials Blatter and Platini going back to court for new trial after acquittal in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter returns to court Monday one week before his 89th birthday for a retrial in a 10-year-old case of alleged financial wrongdoing. Blatter and French soccer great Michel Platini were acquitted in July 2022 by three federal judges on charges including fraud, forgery, misappropriation of funds and mismanagement. They relate to a FIFA payment of 2 million Swiss francs to Platini in 2011. The investigation started in 2015 in fallout from a U.S. federal investigation of international soccer officials. Blatter and Platini deny wrongdoing. Swiss prosecutors appealed the acquittal and a 4-day trial opens Monday in Muttenz near Basel.

