Former England star Stuart Pearce gets tribute from Nottingham Forest as he recovers in the hospital

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
A tribute to former Nottingham Forest and Manchester City player Stuart Pearce is displayed in the third minute on the big screen follow his health scare during the English Premier League soccer match at the City Ground, Nottingham, Saturday March 8, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

Ex-England defender Stuart Pearce has been sent well-wishes by former club Nottingham Forest during its Premier League match after reportedly falling ill last weekend. The 62-year-old Pearce suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to London from the United States according to Britain’s Press Association and is recovering in the hospital. Pearce works for British radio station talkSPORT and a colleague there says Pearce is in “great spirits.” A message reading “Get Well Soon Stuart” was displayed on the big screen at the City Ground after three minutes of the Forest-Man City game on Saturday.

