Former England player Stuart Pearce gets tribute from Nottingham Forest after reportedly falling ill

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ex-England defender Stuart Pearce has been sent well-wishes by former club Nottingham Forest during its Premier League match after reportedly falling ill last weekend. The 62-year-old Pearce suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to London from the United States according to Britain’s Press Association and is recovering in the hospital. Pearce works for British radio station talkSPORT and a colleague there says Pearce is in “great spirits.” A message reading “Get Well Soon Stuart” was displayed on the big screen at the City Ground after three minutes of the Forest-Man City game on Saturday.

