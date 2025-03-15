Former England player Dele Alli gets sent off after 9 minutes in first soccer match in two years

MILAN (AP) — Dele Alli’s first professional appearance in more than two years lasted just nine minutes before he was sent off. Alli was shown a straight red card late on in Como’s 2-1 loss at AC Milan following a tackle on fellow Englishman Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 28-year-old Alli had only just come off the bench for his Como debut and his first appearance in a soccer match since last playing for Turkish club Besiktas in February 2023 on a loan spell from Everton. Alli did not play at all last season for Everton before his contract expired in June 2024. He began training with Como at the end of last year and impressed enough to earn himself an 18-month contract.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.