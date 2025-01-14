Former Denmark midfielder Jesper Sorensen named head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have hired former Denmark midfielder Jesper Sorensen as the team’s head coach. Sorensen, whose coaching career spans 16 years, takes over for Vanni Sartini, who was dismissed in late November after three seasons with the MLS club. Sorensen previously coached at Danish club Brondby, leading the team to a 37-19-17 record over 73 matches. He also coached Denmark’s under-21 national team.

