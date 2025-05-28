Former Czech Republic soccer boss has prison term for fraud upheld by appeals court

PRAGUE (AP) — An appeals court in Prague has upheld a lower court ruling that convicted the former head of the Czech Football Association of fraud and sentenced him to 5 1/2 years in prison.

Prague High Court also confirmed on Wednesday that Miroslav Pelta must pay a fine of 5 million Czech crowns ($227,000), though a ban on him working in any executive position for five years was cancelled.

In the same case, Simona Kratochvílová, a former deputy education minister, was sentenced to six years in prison, banned from working in public office for six years and fined 2 million Czech crowns ($90,800).

The pair pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday’s verdicts can be challenged by an extraordinary complaint but that will not delay the sentences. Pelta said he would consult his attorney about further steps.

The local ruling was issued by Prague’s Municipal Court on Sept 3, 2024.

The case dates back to 2017 when police raided the association headquarters and the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial soccer club partly owned by Pelta.

Prosecutors said the reason for the raids was an investigation of suspected fraud involving Pelta in connection with state subsidies.

According to the court, Pelta used his personal relationship with Kratochvílová to influence who would receive state subsidies worth 176 million Czech crowns ($8 million). Pelta resigned from the Czech FA a month after he was detained in May 2017.

Also, Education Minister Kateřina Valachová resigned because of the scandal. She was a witness not a suspect.

