Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy returns to Padres as special assistant to CEO

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Peavy, the 2007 NL Cy Young Award winner and member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame, has joined the team as special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner and will assist multiple departments and serve as an ambassador to fans and the community. Padre was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 2023. He won 19 games with a 2.54 ERA and 240 strikeouts in his Cy Young Award season. He retired in 2016 with 152 wins over 15 seasons with four teams.

