Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha acquired by Charlotte on a loan from Galatasaray

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been acquired by Charlotte on a loan from Turkish club Galatasaray until next Jan. 17. Charlotte said it has the option to extend the loan through June 30, 2026. Zaha will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum. The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons with Palace and scored 81 league goals and 90 in all competitions. He moved to Galatasaray for 2023-24 and spent the first half of this season on loan to Lyon. Zaha also played briefly for Manchester United and Cardiff.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.