Former Brazil defender turned manager Cris causes uproar with misogynistic comments during pep talk

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Former Brazil center back Cris, now the manager of La Berrichonne de Châteauroux, offers apologies for the misogynistic comments he made in front of his players during a pep talk last week. The third-tier French club club says Wednesday it regrets the words used by Cris “in a private location” but continues to support the coach. Last-place Châteauroux travelled to Quevilly-Rouen on Friday and secured an important 2-1 win. The club later posted on social networks a video of Cris’ pre-match talk featuring misogynistic language which then went viral.

