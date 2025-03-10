Former big league slugger Mo Vaughn confirms HGH use late in his career, report says

Former big league slugger Mo Vaughn has confirmed he used human growth hormone to recover from a nagging knee injury late in his career. The 1995 American League MVP told The Athletic that he had HGH injected in his knee to extend his career. Vaughn was one of baseball’s most feared hitters during his prime while with the Boston Red Sox in the late 1990s, hitting 39 homers with 126 RBIs during his MVP season. Vaughn was among the players named in the Mitchell Report, which looked into the used of steroids and performance-enhancing drugs in baseball. The report offered evidence that Vaughn made three separate purchases of HGH in 2001.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.