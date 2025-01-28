Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan charged in cocaine trafficking probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brussels public prosecutor’s office says former Belgium international soccer player Radja Nainggolan has been charged with participation in a criminal organization. It’s part of a probe into cocaine trafficking. The prosecutor’s office says the 36-year-old Nainggolan was released on conditions. His next court date was not specified. The investigation focuses on the alleged importation of cocaine from South America via the port of Antwerp and its redistribution in Belgium. It was not immediately known if Nainggolan has legal representation to respond.

