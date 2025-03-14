Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué questioned by judge in Spanish Super Cup probe

MADRID (AP) — Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué is being questioned by a judge as part of judicial probe into the business deal that led to the Spanish Super Cup being hosted in Saudi Arabia. The probe is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in a lucrative move made by former federation president Luis Rubiales in 2019. Piqué, the former husband of pop star Shakira, has since retired from soccer. He has denied wrongdoing. The case is still in its investigative phase. The judge can either conclude to shelve it or recommend it goes to trial.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.