Former Aston Villa forward Vassilev on US roster ahead of friendlies against Venezuela, Costa Rica

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Aston Villa forward Indiana Vassilev has been picked for a U.S. training camp ahead of friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica and is among 10 players who could make their national team debuts. Vassilev made made his Aston Villa debut on Jan. 4, 2020, against Fulham in the FA Cup and his Premier League debut 14 days later against Brighton, at 18 the second-youngest American to appear in the Premier League behind Jonathan Spector. Defender Walker Zimmerman and Jesús Ferreira, who haven’t played for the U.S. since 2023, also are on coach Mauricio Pochettino’s 24-man roster.

