Former Arizona Cardinals employee sues owner Michael Bidwill, claiming verbal abuse

PHOENIX (AP) — A former personal assistant to Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has filed a lawsuit against him, saying that she was verbally abused during her tenure with the club. Brittany Neuheisel, who had been with the Cardinals from 2019 until last month, is represented by California-based lawyer Michael Caspino. The suit was filed on Thursday in the Superior Court of Maricopa County. It claims constructive discharge, wrongful discharge, discrimination and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

