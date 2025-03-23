Former All Blacks player, coach Alex Wyllie dies at 80

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Famously tough All Blacks loose forward Alex (Grizz) Wyllie who went on to coach New Zealand to 25 wins in 29 tests has died. He was 80. Wyllie’s death as a result of cancer was confirmed by Canterbury Rugby Union which said “it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alex ‘Grizz’ Wyllie who left us peacefully overnight.”

