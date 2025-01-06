Forest wins at Wolves and closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — First half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood and a late third from Taiwo Awoniyi have given Nottingham Forest a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Former Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White struck after six minutes and Wood got his 12th goal of the season just before halftime. Awoniyi added the third in stoppage time. Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen missed two good chances in the first half for Wolves and it remains fourth from bottom. Forest’s sixth straight win lifted it to third, equal on points with Arsenal, and six points behind leader Liverpool. Forest hosts Liverpool on Jan. 14.

