Ford vs. Ferrari: Blue oval brand to return to top level of endurance racing and Le Mans in 2027

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ford Motor Company will return to the top level of prototype sports car racing in 2027. The automaker will be back in the World Endurance Championship series with a factory team that will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ford had four consecutive overall victories at Le Mans from 1966 and 1969 under the late Carroll Shelby. That dominance led to the rivalry with Ferrari depicted in the 2019 movie “Ford v Ferrari.” Ford pulled out of competition after 1969 but celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first Le Mans victory with a return to the endurance event in 2016.

