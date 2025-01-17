Fog delays start of Pakistan vs West Indies first test match

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Heavy fog has delayed the start of the first cricket test between Pakistan and the West Indies. The toss will take place after lunch as the fog started to clear up in Multan. Both teams are bottom-placed at the World Test Championship with Pakistan at No. 8 and West Indies at No. 9. Australia and South Africa have already qualified for the June 11-15 WTC final at Lord’s. Pakistan has lost eight of its last 10 test matches while West Indies is yet to win a test series in this WTC cycle, losing to India, England and South Africa while drawing against Australia and Bangladesh.

