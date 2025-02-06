Flyhalf Jalibert returns for France against England after walking out on squad in November

PARIS (AP) — Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert will return to the France side for the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Jalibert grabbed headlines and disappointed coach Fabien Galthié when he left the squad in mid-November because he wasn’t picked for the match against New Zealand. He replaces the suspended Romain Ntamack and wins his 35th test cap alongside star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont. Ntamack was shown a late red card against Wales last Friday after he shoulder-charged the head of opposite Ben Thomas. The silky Jalibert was France’s flyhalf at the 2023 World Cup alongside Dupont.

