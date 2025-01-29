Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson named to Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster as an injury replacement

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has been added to Sweden’s roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off as an injury replacement for New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom. Sweden national team coach Sam Hallam announced the change Wednesday, two weeks prior to the first game of the NHL-run tournament. Ersson joins Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson and Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark as Sweden’s goalies with Markstrom out for at least a month because of a lower-body injury. The Swedish Hockey Federation may have more decisions to make with Vegas center William Karlsson and Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin also nursing injuries.

