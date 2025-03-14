Flyers end winless homestand with 4-3 shootout win over Lightning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov scored in the shootout, Bobby Brink had two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.

Michkov and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored the only goals in the scheduled first three shootout attempts. Tippett then beat Johnas Johansson and the Lightning failed to match, lifting the Flyers to a 1-5 record on their seven-game homestand.

Ryan Poehling had the other goal for Philadelphia. Gage Goncalves, Zemgus Girgensons and Cam Atkinson scored for Tampa Bay.

Atkinson received a video tribute for the two seasons and 36 goals he scored for the Flyers, then turned those appreciative cheers into boos when he tied the game at 3-all early in the third period. It was his first goal in 22 games.

The Lightning needed only 15 seconds into the second period to take a 2-1 lead on Girgensons’ second goal of the season.

With little left to play for this season, the Flyers still showed some grit in the second period.

Brink went top shelf for his second goal of the game that made it 2-all and Poehling made it 3-2 when he scored with 51 seconds left in the period. Brink added the assist.

Goncalves scored on the power play in the first period. Brink slapped his first goal of the game past Johansson late in the period to tie it.

Takeaways

Lightning: They remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Only Florida and Toronto have more points.

Flyers: Coach John Tortorella’s team is playing out the string of another empty season.

Key moment

Tippett’s shootout winner.

Key stat

Once the game reached overtime, the Flyers earned their first point on their current homestand after losing the first five games in regulation.

Up next

Tampa Bay plays Saturday at Boston while the Flyers host Carolina the same day.

